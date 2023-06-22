Moments From Intimate Dinner for PM Modi Hosted by US President Biden, First Lady Jill | In Pics

Curated By: News Desk
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House during which they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India (PTI Photo)
Modi was received in the South Portico of the White House by Presiden Biden and the first lady. (AP/PTI)
The two exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos. Before entering the White House, the prime minister, the president and the first lady had a short conversation. (PTI Photo)
I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects, Modi tweeted. (Image released by government)
They also reportedly gifted a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, a hardcover book on American wildlife photography, and a signed, first edition copy of 'Collected Poems of Robert Frost'. (Image released by government)
Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday presented US President Joe Biden with a special sandalwood box, handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur. The box contains the idol of Lord Ganesha and a Diya (oil lamp), handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata. (Image released by the government)
He also gifted a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond to First Lady Jill, which reflects earth-mined diamonds' chemical and optical properties, along with a Papier mache box, known as kar-e-kalamdani - in which the Green diamond is placed. (AP Photo)
Earlier in the day, Jill hosted Modi at the National Science Foundation (NSF), where they participated in an event to highlight shared priorities of India and the US around education and workforce (AP Photo)
Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. (PTI Photo)
He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady (Image released by government)