Odisha Train Crash: How Safe Is Your Rail Journey; Know India's Deadliest Train Accidents | In GFX

Curated By: News Desk
News18.com
Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 14:39 IST
New Delhi, India
More than 250 people have been killed so far in Odisha's deadly train crash. (News18)
Here's a list of some of the most deadly train crashes in India. (News18)
More than 15 coaches of Coromandel Express derailed after it collided with a freight train on June 2 in the infamous Balasore Train Crash. (News18)
In 2018, At least 60 people died in the Amritsar train disaster. The mishap occurred when a speeding train ran over a festive crowd that had spilt onto the tracks. (News18)
The accident occurred when the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed near Kuneru, Vizianagaram. (News18)
The accident occurred when the Indore-Rajendra Nagar Express derailed 14 coaches at Pukhrayan, approximately 60 km from Kanpur in UP
The 2011 accident occurred when Kalka mail derailed near Fatehpur in UP. According to reports, the train derailed following the sudden use of the emergency brake. (News18)
Here's the number of train collisions caused over the years. (News18)
The number of train derailments caused over the years. (News18)
Trains accidents caused by level crossings in India. (News18)
Incidents of fire in trains since 2016. (News18)