Pakistan's History of Imprisoning its Prime Ministers: A Visual Explainer

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
News18.com
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 17:02 IST
New Delhi
Pakistan has a history of arresting its Prime Ministers, with Imran Khan being the latest addition. (Illustration: News18)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was arrested during the 1958 military coup and died in exile in Beirut in 1963. (Illustration: News18)
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan's fourth President and former Prime Minister, was arrested twice and executed in 1979.(Illustration: News18)
Benazir Bhutto faced repeated house arrests before becoming PM; imprisoned for corruption in 1999 and put under house arrest again in 2007. (Illustration: News18)
Despite the risks to her safety, she remained a prominent leader in Pakistani politics until her assassination in 2007. (Illustration: News18)
Nawaz Sharif became a vocal critic of the Musharraf regime and was placed under house arrest multiple times before being elected as Prime Minister again in 2013. (Illustration: News18)
Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter, was arrested twice in 2018 for corruption, released after two months, and jailed again in Dec for owning steel mills. (Illustration: News18)
Abbasi was arrested in 2019 for corruption related to awarding a multi-billion rupee import contract for LNG in 2013, granted bail and released from jail in 2020, and later charged with sedition in 2020. (Illustration: News18)
Shehbaz Sharif, brother of former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif, was arrested in 2020 for money laundering and was released on bail in April 2021. (Illustration: News18)
Following a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022, Imran Khan was removed from power and has since been campaigning for early elections.(Illustration: News18)
Imran Khan was arrested on corruption charges, adding to the over 120 cases against him in various Pakistani courts, which has sparked violent protests across the country. (Illustration: News18)