Home » Photos » World » Pakistan's History of Imprisoning its Prime Ministers: A Visual Explainer

Pakistan's History of Imprisoning its Prime Ministers: A Visual Explainer

The history of Pakistan shows that several of its Prime Ministers, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, have been arrested and imprisoned in the past.

01
Pakistan has a history of arresting its Prime Ministers, with Imran Khan being the latest addition. (Illustration: News18)

02
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was arrested during the 1958 military coup and died in exile in Beirut in 1963. (Illustration: News18)

03
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan&#039;s fourth President and former Prime Minister, was arrested twice and executed in 1979.(Illustration: News18)

04
Benazir Bhutto faced repeated house arrests before becoming PM; imprisoned for corruption in 1999 and put under house arrest again in 2007. (Illustration: News18)

05
Despite the risks to her safety, she remained a prominent leader in Pakistani politics until her assassination in 2007. (Illustration: News18)

06
Nawaz Sharif became a vocal critic of the Musharraf regime and was placed under house arrest multiple times before being elected as Prime Minister again in 2013. (Illustration: News18)

07
Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter, was arrested twice in 2018 for corruption, released after two months, and jailed again in Dec for owning steel mills. (Illustration: News18)

08
Abbasi was arrested in 2019 for corruption related to awarding a multi-billion rupee import contract for LNG in 2013, granted bail and released from jail in 2020, and later charged with sedition in 2020. (Illustration: News18)

09
Shehbaz Sharif, brother of former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif, was arrested in 2020 for money laundering and was released on bail in April 2021. (Illustration: News18)

10
Following a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022, Imran Khan was removed from power and has since been campaigning for early elections.(Illustration: News18)

11
Imran Khan was arrested on corruption charges, adding to the over 120 cases against him in various Pakistani courts, which has sparked violent protests across the country. (Illustration: News18)

