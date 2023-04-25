CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : Nikhat Zareen Palak Tiwari2024 Hyundai SonataKiara AdvaniRam Charan Birthday
Home » Photos » India » Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Five Things About SAD Patriarch | In GFX

Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Five Things About SAD Patriarch | In GFX

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, 95, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. Badal was admitted to the ICU a few days ago with a chest infection, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties

1/ 6
Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal is survived by son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur, who is married to former cabinet minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon. (Photo/News18)

2/ 6
Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal had been the chief minister of Punjab for five terms, from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-17. (Photo/News18)

3/ 6
Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal became the youngest CM of Punjab in 1970 and then the oldest CM in 2012. (Photo/News18)

4/ 6
Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal has also been awarded the Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian award in the country in 2015. (Photo/News18)

5/ 6
Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal has been elected to the Punjab assembly ten times. (Photo/News18)

6/ 6
Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal served as the president of SAD from 1998 to 2008, after which Sukhbir Singh Badal replaced him. (Photo/News18)