Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Five Things About SAD Patriarch | In GFX

New Delhi, India
Parkash Singh Badal is survived by son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur, who is married to former cabinet minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon. (Photo/News18)
Parkash Singh Badal had been the chief minister of Punjab for five terms, from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-17. (Photo/News18)
Parkash Singh Badal became the youngest CM of Punjab in 1970 and then the oldest CM in 2012. (Photo/News18)
Parkash Singh Badal has also been awarded the Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian award in the country in 2015. (Photo/News18)
Parkash Singh Badal has been elected to the Punjab assembly ten times. (Photo/News18)
Parkash Singh Badal served as the president of SAD from 1998 to 2008, after which Sukhbir Singh Badal replaced him. (Photo/News18)