PM Modi Addresses 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat; Live Broadcast at Multiple Venues | In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (MKB) on Sunday. Elaborate arrangements for the broadcast of the address were made with an “unprecedented” mass outreach programme

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other BJP leaders listened to the 100th episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo/News18)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' was broadcast live at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo/News18)

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel listens to the 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ahmedabad. (Photo/ANI)

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Gen V K Singh listen to the 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo/ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, along with others, listen to the 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath listens to the 100th episode of Pm Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Koppal, Karnataka. (Photo/ANI)