PM Modi in US: From Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, A Look at PMs Who Have Addressed Foreign Legislatures | In GFX

On June 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a foreign legislature for the 12th time. News18 takes a look at which Indian PMs have addressed foreign legislatures.

01
Indian Prime Ministers in Foreign Parliaments (Image: News18)

02
A look at which Indian PMs have addressed foreign legislatures. (Image: News18)

03
On June 22, PM Modi will address a foreign legislature for the 12th time. (Image: News18)

04
India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed the US Congress in 1949. (Image: News18)

05
PM Modi has addressed the legislatures of 11 countries in his tenure of nine years. (Image: News18)

