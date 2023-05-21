Home »
PM Modi Meets UK's Rishi Sunak, Brazil Prez in Japan, Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Sidelines of G7 Summit | In Pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met British Premier Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and visited the Peace Memorial Park on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Sunday before leaving for Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his three-nation tour