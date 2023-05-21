PM Modi Meets UK's Rishi Sunak, Brazil Prez in Japan, Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Sidelines of G7 Summit | In Pics

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and leaders from invited guest countries pose for a photo, after laying flowers at the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb, in the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) nations' meetings Sunday, May 21, 2023. Leaders from invited guest countries are, from left to right, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President David Malpass, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Cook Islands' Prime Minister Mark Brown, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. (Kyodo News via AP/PTI)(