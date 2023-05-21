CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » World » PM Modi Meets UK's Rishi Sunak, Brazil Prez in Japan, Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Sidelines of G7 Summit | In Pics

PM Modi Meets UK's Rishi Sunak, Brazil Prez in Japan, Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Sidelines of G7 Summit | In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met British Premier Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and visited the Peace Memorial Park on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Sunday before leaving for Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his three-nation tour

01
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his British conterpart Rishi Sunak during a meeting, in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

02
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday May 21, 2023. AP/PTI(

03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak during a meeting, in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) (

04
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) (

05
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) (

06
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

07
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor’s book during his visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

08
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and leaders from invited guest countries pose for a photo, after laying flowers at the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb, in the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) nations' meetings Sunday, May 21, 2023. Leaders from invited guest countries are, from left to right, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President David Malpass, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Cook Islands' Prime Minister Mark Brown, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. (Kyodo News via AP/PTI)(

09
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and leaders from invited guest countries pose for a photo, after laying flowers at the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb, in the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) nations' meetings Sunday, May 21, 2023. Leaders from invited guest countries are, from left to right, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President David Malpass, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Cook Islands' Prime Minister Mark Brown, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. (Kyodo News via AP/PTI)

10
From right, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President David Malpass, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and Cook Islands' Prime Minister Mark Brown walk out from the Peace Memorial Museum to a wreath-laying ceremony in the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the sidelines of the G7 summit. AP/PTI

11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape upon his arrival in Papua New Guinea, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

12
Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape touches Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet upon the latter's arrival in Papua New Guinea, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(

13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Papua New Guinea, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, for the second leg of his three-nation tour, in Hiroshima, Japan, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) (

