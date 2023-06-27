Prigozhin: The Man Who Challenged Czar Putin | A Visual Explainer

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: June 27, 2023
New Delhi, India
Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin? A close confidante of Putin but of late his biggest domestic headache as the man who was once his caterer served him a dish of high treason last week. (Illustration: News18)
The founder of the private army spent his 20s in prison and when he came out he began selling hotdogs for a living. (Illustration: News18)
He migrated to the grocery store business after making some money and when he made more money he entered the gambling business. (Illustration: News18)
He met Putin when he was head of Russia’s casino and gambling industry. (Illustration: News18)
Wagner mercenary group, known for its horrors in Syria and restive areas of western, central and eastern Africa was linked to Prigozhin for a long time. (Illustration: News18)
Prigozhin and Wagner were neck-deep in their involvement in the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian but felt the Russian army was not as dedicated as they were. (Illustration: News18)
Towards the end of 2022 and the beginning of the new year as the Battle of Bakhmut raged, Prigozhin lashed out publicly on the armed forces and defence minister Shoigu. (Illustration: News18)
Defence minister Shoigu and Russian army chief Gerasimov were accused of treason as Prigozhin claimed his forces were being targeted. (Illustration: News18)
Tensions reached a boiling point last weekend as Prigozhin took over the Russian army HQ in Rostov and demanded that Shoigu and Gerasimov be flown to him. (Illustration: News18)
In a surprising turn of events, Belarussian president Lukaeshenko acted as mediator and told Prigozhin to call off his mutiny against the Russian Federation. (Illustration: News18)