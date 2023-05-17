Puri, Cuttack Railway Stations to Get a Facelift; Here’s How They Will Look Like | In Pics

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations on Thursday. (News18)
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone at 12:30 pm. This is how the redeveloped Puri and Cuttack stations will look like. (News18)
The basic structure and the outer yatri niwas of the Puri Railway station are inspired by Odisha's temple architecture. (News18)
The redeveloped Puri station will have an air concourse, platform renovation, food courts and waste management facilities. (News18)
The Cuttack Railway Station will be renovated into a world-class station with a budget of Rs 303 crore, as per railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Here's what it will look like. (News18)
The designs of the Cuttack train station were finalised by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after conducting a public poll for it on Twitter. (News18)
Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah. The train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts in Odisha (News18)