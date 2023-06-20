Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Majestic Chariot Procession of Lord Jagannath, Sibling Deities Begins | See Pictures

Reported By: Satya Dosapati & Akshay Mishra
News18.com
Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 16:24 IST
Puri, India
The world-famous historical grand festival, Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, is held in Puri. (Image: News18)
Lakhs of devotees had one chant on their lips— Jai Jagannath" — as they danced and immersed themselves in spirituality. (Image: News18)
Since early morning, the rituals associated with the annual sojourn of the Lord began at Puri Srimandir. (Image: News18)
People wait outside the Mahaveer temple to offer prayers. (Image: News18)
The three deities—Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra—were taken out in a ceremonial pahandi by the servitors, one after another. (Image: News18)
The deities are escorted to their respective chariots for their annual journey to the Gundicha temple. (Image: News18)
The servitors performed the rituals on three chariots: Nandighosha for Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja for Lord Balabhadra, and Darpadalan for Devi Subhadra. The chariot pulling will start at 4 PM. (Image: News18)
Braving the heat and humid conditions, a sea of devotees congregated on the Bada Danda to have a glimpse of the holy trinity on their respective chariots. (Image: News18)
It is the string of faith that connects devotees with the Lord of the Universe, as this special occasion marks the moment when Mahaprabhu steps out of his abode to bless millions of devotees with his darshan. (Image: News18)
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and several other leaders greeted the people on this auspicious occasion. (Image: News18)
