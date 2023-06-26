CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » World » Russian Allegiance to Dissent: Mapping the Timeline of Wagner Group's Uprising Against Putin | In GFX

Russian Allegiance to Dissent: Mapping the Timeline of Wagner Group's Uprising Against Putin | In GFX

Even though the Wagner rebellion fizzled out, the Russian president has suffered a dent in his strongman image. Here's how the events unfolded

01
Will Prigozhin's rebellion loosen the Russian president's grip on power? (Image: News18)

02
In a stunning turn of events, troops led by the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a rebellion claiming control of military facilities in two Russian cities and began to head for Moscow. (Image: News18)

03
Here's how the events unfolded. (Image: News18)

04
He accused the top brass of lying" about the motivations for invading Ukraine and rampant corruption. (Image: News18)

05
The evil" of Russia's military leadership "must be stopped" he said in an audio message.  (Image: News18)

06
On June 24, Wagner forces deployed in Ukraine crossed back into Russia. (Image: News18)

07
Putin addressed the nation in a speech that was broadcast across Russia. (Image: News18)

08
Any internal mutiny is a deadly threat to our state and to us as a nation," Putin said. (Image: News18)

09
Russian military helicopter open fire on a convoy of Wagner troops on the way to Moscow. (Image: News18)

10
Putin signs a law permitting 30-day detentions for breaking martial law in places where it has been imposed. (Image: News18)

11
The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says he brokered a deal with Prigozhin who has agreed to des-escalate the situation. Image: News18

12
The Wagner Group is an independent fighting company." Image: News18

13
The Wagner group is believed to have close ties with the Russian government and has been associated with Russian military intelligence. Image: News18

14
The rebellion by Wagner Group in Russia could have several implications for Putin and Russia. Image: News18

15
Even though the rebellion fizzled out, the Russian president has suffered a dent in his strongman image. Image: News18

