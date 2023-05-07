Samsung Brings Premium Neo QLED TVs In India: See Pictures

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 10:12 IST
New Delhi, India
Samsung’s new 4K and 8K Neo QLED TV lineup is available in various sizes ranging from 50 inches to 98 inches. The new range of Samsung Neo QLED TVs is equipped with a built-in IoT Hub.
The starting price for Neo QLED 8K TVs is Rs 314,990.
The Neo QLED 8K TVs come in sizes ranging from 65 inches to 98 inches.
Select Neo QLED 8K TV buyers can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990.
Samsung's latest lineup of Neo QLED TVs features Q Symphony 3.0.
The 8K Neo QLED TVs come with a Mini-LED backlit panel, 8K AI upscaling, and Shape Adaptive Light algorithms.
Neo QLED TVs are validated by Pantone, ensuring accurate representation of over 2,000 colors and skin tones.
The TVs have a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT-enabled sensors.
Neo QLED 4K TVs come in sizes ranging from 50 inches to 85 inches, with a starting price of Rs 141,990