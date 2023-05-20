Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Sworn In As Karnataka CM, Dy CM; Several Opposition Leaders Attend | In Pics

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 16:52 IST
Bengaluru, India
Congress veteran Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as Karnataka's CM with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and President Mallikarjun Kharge were also present during the ceremony. (News18)
Siddaramaiah succeeded Bommai as the Chief Minister exactly a week after Congress won the Assembly elections by bagging 135 seats in the 224-member House. (News18)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively. (News18)
Newly-elected Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the swearing-in ceremony of Congress government, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (PTI)
The newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government will issue an order for the implementation of the five 'guarantees' promised by the party before the elections. (News18)
Siddaramaiah also gave credit to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the party's victory in the May 10 Assembly elections, saying, The election campaign started with Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. I also thank all the leaders who campaigned for Congress right from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (News18)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the oath ceremony of Karnataka's CM and ministers. (PTI)
The BJP took a swipe at new Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging that he does not enjoy the freedom of picking Ministers of his choice in his Cabinet. (News18)
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where Siddaramaiah had taken oath in 2013 when he became Chief Minister for the first time. (News18)
Newly-appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met senior Congress leader Kamal Nath during the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (PTI)