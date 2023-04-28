Slain BJP Leader Praveen Nettaru's Housewarming Ceremony, CM Bommai Attends | In Pics

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 14:00 IST
New Delhi, India
A grand housewarming ceremony was held on Thursday by the family of slain BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. The party promised to build a house for the family of the bereaved worker and the final touches were done on Wednesday.
As promised, several dignitaries, including BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the ceremony.
A statue of Praveen Nettaru Putthali was also installed at the house and unveiled by Nalin Kumar Kateel. House construction work was carried out in Bellare of Sulya taluk of Dakshina Kannada district at the behest of BJP state president Muthurji.
Speaking after the inauguration of Putthali, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he had many dreams of his own, but he was killed by miscreants. When an activist was sacrificed, the entire party stood with him.
‘Praveen’ the house named after the BJP worker is built on a plinth area of 2,800 square feet at a cost of approximately Rs 70 lakh, as per media reports.
As part of the housewarming ceremony, Ganapathi Homam and Sri Sathyanarayana puja will be held while Daiva Nema will be held in the night.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also attended the ceremony and paid tributes to the slain worker.