Sulochana Latkar Cremated With State Honours, Friends And Family Bid A Tearful Goodbye

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar whose acting career spanned over 300 films in Marathi and Hindi passed away on June 4, Sunday.

Reportedly, she was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Her last rites took place on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium along with the funeral at her residence from 11 AM to 5 PM. She was 94. Some of her notable Hindi films include “Nagin” (1954), “Mr. & Mrs. ’55” (1955), “Shree 420” (1955), and “Dosti” (1964). In Marathi cinema, she appeared in movies such as “Vahinichi Maya” (1954), “Snehlata” (1955), and “Chandanachi Choli Ang Ang Jaali” (1975), among others.