Home » Photos » » Sulochana Latkar Cremated With State Honours, Friends And Family Bid A Tearful Goodbye

Sulochana Latkar Cremated With State Honours, Friends And Family Bid A Tearful Goodbye

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passed away on June 4 in Mumbai.

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar whose acting career spanned over 300 films in Marathi and Hindi passed away on June 4, Sunday.
Reportedly, she was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Her last rites took place on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium along with the funeral at her residence from 11 AM to 5 PM. She was 94. Some of her notable Hindi films include “Nagin” (1954), “Mr. & Mrs. ’55” (1955), “Shree 420” (1955), and “Dosti” (1964). In Marathi cinema, she appeared in movies such as “Vahinichi Maya” (1954), “Snehlata” (1955), and “Chandanachi Choli Ang Ang Jaali” (1975), among others.

01
Sulochana Latkar remains being carried by police officers.

02
Sulochana Latkar cremation took place with full state honours.

03
Sulochana Latkar's daughterKanchan Ghanekar performed the last rites.

04
Family members mourn the loss of the veteran actress.

