UK Coronation Ceremony: As King Charles III Takes the Throne, a Look at the Fate of Charles I and II

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 15:17 IST
London, United Kingdom
As Charles III takes the throne, let’s take a look at who were Charles I and II and how they reigned (Illustration: News18)
Charles I was the King of England, Scotland, and Ireland from 1625 until his execution in 1649. He was the second son of James VI of Scotland and Anne of Denmark. (Illustration: News18)
Charles was the only British monarch to be executed by his own people. (Illustration: News18)
Charles II was the king of England, Scotland, and Ireland from 1660 until his death in 1685. (Illustration: News18)
Charles II ordered the posthumous execution of some of the key figures who had signed his father's death warrant, including Oliver Cromwell himself. (Illustration: News18)
Charles III will be crowned King this Saturday in a ‘slimmed down’ coronation ceremony. (Illustration: News18)
Prince Charles III and Diana were married, but their relationship was tumultuous and ended in divorce and Diana’s death hurt his public image. (Illustration: News18)