CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : Nikhat Zareen Palak Tiwari2024 Hyundai SonataKiara AdvaniRam Charan Birthday
Home » Photos » World » US Presidential Election 2024: Who All Are in Race for White House? In GFX

US Presidential Election 2024: Who All Are in Race for White House? In GFX

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his re-election bid releasing a video titled ‘Freedom’ showing montages of the January 6 Capitol Hill riots and abortion rights protests and said that he is fighting for “more freedom, more rights”. Apart from incumbent president Biden, former president Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are other important contenders in 2024 White House run

1/ 9
US Presidential race 2024

Incumbent president Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy among others are the contenders in the 2024 White House run. (Photo/News18)

2/ 9
US Presidential race 2024

Joe Biden, while announcing his re-election bid, said he is fighting for “more freedom, more rights”. (Photo/News18)

3/ 9
US Presidential race 2024

Author Marianne Williamson is the first Democrat to formally challenge Joe Biden in the 2024 US Presidential elections. (Photo/News18)

4/ 9
US Presidential race 2024

An environmental lawyer and author renowned for environmental activism, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of US Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of John F. Kennedy. (Photo/News18)

5/ 9
US Presidential race 2024

Donald Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination and was the pick of 50% of registered Republicans in the poll. (Photo/News18)

6/ 9
US Presidential race 2024

Nikki Haley, 51, is the first Indian American to serve as a member of a presidential cabinet. (Photo/News18)

7/ 9
US Presidential race 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy is only the second Indian-American to enter Republican Party's Presidential Primary after Nikki Haley. (Photo/News18)

8/ 9
US Presidential race 2024

Asa Hutchinson served as the 46th governor of Arkansas from 2015 to 2023. (Photo/News18)

9/ 9
US Presidential race 2024

Ron DeSantis represented Florida's 6th congressional district in the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018. (Photo/News18)