US Presidential Election 2024: Who All Are in Race for White House? In GFX

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 19:59 IST
Washington
Incumbent president Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy among others are the contenders in the 2024 White House run. (Photo/News18)
Joe Biden, while announcing his re-election bid, said he is fighting for “more freedom, more rights”. (Photo/News18)
Author Marianne Williamson is the first Democrat to formally challenge Joe Biden in the 2024 US Presidential elections. (Photo/News18)
An environmental lawyer and author renowned for environmental activism, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of US Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of John F. Kennedy. (Photo/News18)
Donald Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination and was the pick of 50% of registered Republicans in the poll. (Photo/News18)
Nikki Haley, 51, is the first Indian American to serve as a member of a presidential cabinet. (Photo/News18)
Vivek Ramaswamy is only the second Indian-American to enter Republican Party's Presidential Primary after Nikki Haley. (Photo/News18)
Asa Hutchinson served as the 46th governor of Arkansas from 2015 to 2023. (Photo/News18)
Ron DeSantis represented Florida's 6th congressional district in the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018. (Photo/News18)