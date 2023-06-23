What Separates Submersibles from Submarines | A Visual Explainer

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
News18.com
Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 13:53 IST
New Delhi, India
The missing Titan, which imploded on its journey to the Titanic shipwreck, is a submersible. Let’s see how it differs from a submarine. (Illustration: News18)
Submersibles can be operated by robots as well as humans and are used for scientific data collection. Like submarines, they too, are capable of transporting people to the depths of the ocean but with limitations. (Illustration: News18)
The main difference is that submarines are self-propelled and don’t require a mother ship for launching and recovery like submersibles do. (Illustration: News18)
Submersibles rely on oxygen tanks for their oxygen supply, whereas submarines can generate their own oxygen and stay submerged for extended periods. Above are some examples of submersibles. (Illustration: News18)
HOV submersibles transport scientists and pilots to the seafloor for a limited time and have made significant contributions to marine research in the past few decades. (Illustration: News18)
ROV submersibles are underwater robots used for research and exploration and are tethered to a ship and controlled by operators on the surface. (Illustration: News18)
Another kind of submersibles is the AUVs and these are capable of independently carrying out pre-planned missions without direct operator control. (Illustration: News18)
The Titan, the HOV submersible, which disappeared on June 19, triggered an extensive search that covered vast distances in the North Atlantic. (Illustration: News18)
On June 22, an ROV discovered wreckage of the missing Titan submersible near the front of the Titanic, the shipwreck it was headed towards. (Illustration: News18)