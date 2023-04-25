What is Happening in Sudan? All You Need to Know | In GFX

Published By: Pragati Pal
Khartoum
Fighting erupted on April 15 between armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in poverty-stricken African nation of Sudan. (Photo/News18)
The current fighting in Sudan could destabilise a volatile region bordering the Sahel, the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. (Photo/News18)
India on Monday launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate its citizens trapped in conflict-hit Sudan. (Photo/News18)
The protagonists in the power struggle are General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the army and leader of Sudan’s ruling council since 2019, and his deputy on the council, RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti. (Photo/News18)
The fighting has plunged Sudan into chaos, pushing the already heavily aid-dependent African nation to the brink of collapse. (Photo/News18)
Sudan hosts more than 1 million refugees, many of whom have fled conflicts in neighbouring countries such as South Sudan. In addition, 3.7 million of its own people are internally displaced. (Photo/News18)
Since the outbreak of the fighting on April 15, at least 20,000 Sudanese have fled into Chad and some 4,000 South Sudanese refugees — who had been living in Sudan — have returned to their home country, UNHCR spokeswoman Olga Sarrado said. (Photo/News18)
Along with the refugees, the UNHCR said there are 300,000 registered migrants, as well as tens of thousands of unregistered migrants in the country. (Photo/News18)
Foreign countries airlifted embassy staff out of Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, after several attacks on diplomats, while other countries are evacuating their private citizens. (Photo/News18)
