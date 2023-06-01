What is US Debt Ceiling? What Happens Now After House's Approval? Explained in GFX

Published By: Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 19:26 IST
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
Veering away from a default crisis, the House overwhelmingly approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, sending the deal that President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated to the Senate for swift passage in a matter of days, before a fast-approaching deadline. (Photo: News18)
The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money that the United States can borrow cumulatively by issuing bonds. (Photo: News18)
Since 2001, the US government runs a deficit of nearly USD 1 trillion every year. (Photo: News18)
Any change to debt ceiling requires majority approval by both chambers of Congress. (Photo: News18)
The agreement suspends the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025. (Photo: News18)
Since 1960, the US debt ceiling has been raised, extended or revised 78 times. (Photo: News18)
A big debt is a reflection of the fact that the US has consistently spent more than it raised. (Photo: News18)
314 members voted in favour of the bill while 117 were against it. (Photo: News18)
A majority of Republicans approved McCarthy's deal but it has left some hard-liners grumbling. (Photo: News18)
The bill now heads to Senate which will enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden's desk. (Photo: News18)
Joe Biden said this agreement is good news for the American people and American economy. (Photo: News18)