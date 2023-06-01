CHANGE LANGUAGE
What is US Debt Ceiling? What Happens Now After House's Approval? Explained in GFX

Since 1960, the US debt ceiling has been raised, extended or revised 78 times

Veering away from a default crisis, the House overwhelmingly approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, sending the deal that President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated to the Senate for swift passage in a matter of days, before a fast-approaching deadline. (Photo: News18)

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money that the United States can borrow cumulatively by issuing bonds. (Photo: News18)

Since 2001, the US government runs a deficit of nearly USD 1 trillion every year. (Photo: News18)

Any change to debt ceiling requires majority approval by both chambers of Congress. (Photo: News18)

The agreement suspends the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025. (Photo: News18)

Since 1960, the US debt ceiling has been raised, extended or revised 78 times. (Photo: News18)

A big debt is a reflection of the fact that the US has consistently spent more than it raised. (Photo: News18)

314 members voted in favour of the bill while 117 were against it. (Photo: News18)

A majority of Republicans approved McCarthy's deal but it has left some hard-liners grumbling. (Photo: News18)

The bill now heads to Senate which will enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden's desk. (Photo: News18)

Joe Biden said this agreement is good news for the American people and American economy. (Photo: News18)

