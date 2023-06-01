What Makes Succession One of the Best Shows of All Time? Take A Look

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain
News18.com
Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 13:46 IST
Mumbai, India
Succession is a popular American dark comedy television show.
Succession highlights a bunch of disgustingly rich people constantly trying to one-up the other.
Meet the Roy family with Logan Roy as the head of Waystar Royco.
The series comes with a set of intersting and complex characters with their respective goals.
Succession boasts of intelligent writing and crisp dialogues.
On top of that, it is peppered with some dark humour to explore complex themes.
Cinematography and editing of Succession is praiseworthy.
Succession also comes with a set of talented actors.
Brian Cox had won the Golden Globe Awards for the Best Actor in Television Series Drama(2020).
Jeremy Strong had also won several accolades such as the Emmys for his performance in the Succession.
Sarah Snook as Shiv also took home several awards for her performance.
Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong.
One of the most memorable lines from the series was delivered by Logan to his children.
Kendall's most impactful lines were said to his siblings.
Shiv's dialogue about her father was stirring.
Roman dialogue for Kendall aptly captures the drama of the story.
Tom's witty dialogue for Greg is one of the many interesting features of the show.