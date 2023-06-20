Why Do Indian-Americans Matter in the US | A Visual Explainer

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
News18.com
Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 16:05 IST
New Delhi, India
Indian-Americans are an integral part of American society and culture and are considered as human bridges bringing together the world’s oldest democracy, US, and the largest democracy, India, together. (Illustration: News18)
At least 4 million of the US’ total population of 330 million are Indian-Americans of which roughly 2.6 million are American citizens. At least 1.4 million of them are naturalised citizens and 1.2 million of them were born here. (Illustration: News18)
Indian-Americans are also among the highest earners in the US, with the median income of an Indian-American household reaching $124,000, followed by Taiwanese-Americans and Filipino-Americans. (Illustration: News18)
Indian-Americans are also among the highly educated in the US with 79% of the population group being college graduates, twice the national average of 34%. (Illustration: News18)
Indian-Americans are also among the most successful among all the demographic groups in the US. 9% of Indian-Americans are doctors, over 10% are working in the tech industry and 8% of Indian-Americans are founders of tech companies. (Illustration: News18)