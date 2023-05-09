Why Hollywood’s Writers Are on a Strike: A Visual Explainer

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 14:03 IST
Los Angeles, United States
Thousands of unionised writers went on strike on May 2, causing television production to come to a standstill as they claimed that the pay they are receiving in the streaming era is unfair. (Illustration: News18)
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) labor union, representing 11,500 writers, has been in an ongoing dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). (Illustration: News18)
The primary point of debate in the labour dispute is the WGA's claim that the AMPTP's share of residuals has reduced the average income of writers significantly compared to a decade ago. (Illustration: News18)
The writers are advocating for the use of artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT, as aids for research and script ideas, rather than replacements for human writers. (Illustration: News18)
TV and film productions affected by the WGA strike include Blade and several famous primetime talk shows like The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Talk, and The Tonight Show. (Illustration: News18)
Hollywood productions impacted by the strike include several TV series such as Abbott Elementary (S3), Big Mouth (S8), Cobra Kai (S6), Hacks (S3), Saturday Night Live (S48), Stranger Things (S5), and Yellowjackets (S3). (Illustration: News18)
In 1952, the Screen Writers Guild, a predecessor of the Writers Guild of America, and the Authors League of America went on strike against TV and film producers, leading to an agreement on pay scales and script ownership rights. (Illustration: News18)
During the 1960 strike, members of the Writers Guild of America won the right to receive residuals for the showing of theatrical films on free television. (Illustration: News18)
Another strike in 1973 resulted in salary hikes and residual payments for movies shown on video cassettes and pay television. (Illustration: News18)
In 1988, a dispute over residual payments for TV shows aired internationally led to the longest strike in WGA history, causing layoffs at various studios. (Illustration: News18)
In 2008, the Writers Guild of America ended their strike with a new contract that gave writers a share in the revenue generated from their creative works on the internet. (Illustration: News18)
The WGA initiates a strike over failed negotiations for a new contract, with streaming pay being a major point of contention. (Illustration: News18)
Celebrity host Jimmy Fallon acknowledged the importance of writers in the success of his show by stating, I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers." (Illustration: News18)
The actor Mark Hamill expresses his support for the Writers Guild of America (WGAWest and WGAEast) and their strike on Twitter. (Illustration: News18)
Quinta Brunson, the star and creator of Abbott Elementary," stated that she is a member of the WGA and fully supports the organisation in obtaining what is necessary for its members. (Illustration: News18)
Neil Gaiman, an author and member of the Writers Guild of America, expressed his support for the strike on Twitter and stated that he would be on strike. (Illustration: News18)