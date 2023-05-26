Why India Needs A New Parliament Building? News18 Explains In GFX

Curated By: News Desk
The existing parliament building is more than 90 years old and is showing signs of distress. (Image: News18)
The Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1,272 seats for joint sessions. (Image: News18)
Article 81 of the Constitution allows for 550 elected LS + up to 2 Anglo-Indian members (nominated by the President. (Image: News18)
The Constitution also allows Lok Sabha seats to be allotted in such a manner that every state and UT have the same seat-population ratio. (Image: News18)
While India's population continues to increase, Lok Sabha seats haven't increased since 1977. (Image: News18)
Originally, Article 81 provided that the Lok Sabha shall not have more than 500 members. The first House constituted in 1952 had 497. (Image: News18)
In March 2020, the government informed the Parliament that the old building was showing signs of distress and overutilization." (Image: News18)