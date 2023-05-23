CHANGE LANGUAGE
Why Turkey is Going To Polls Again, What's a Run-off Vote? Explained in GFX

The first round put the incumbent president Erdogan ahead with 49.5 per cent vote share.

The first round put the incumbent president Erdogan ahead with 49.5 per cent vote share.

01
Lets take a look at why Turkey is head for polls again.

Lets take a look at why Turkey is head for polls again.

02
A run off vote is a second round of voting that takes place when no candidates get majority.

A run off vote is a second round of voting that takes place when no candidates get majority.

03
Take a look at how Turkey votes for its president.

Take a look at how Turkey votes for its president.

04
The terms of a president in Turkey is five years.

The terms of a president in Turkey is five years.

05
The candidate must be a citizen and above the age of 40 and should at least have a bachelors degree.

The candidate must be a citizen and above the age of 40 and should at least have a bachelors degree.

06
Here are the two top contenders for the Turkish president post this year.

Here are the two top contenders for the Turkish president post this year.

07
The first round put Erdogan ahead with 49.5 per cent vote share.

The first round put Erdogan ahead with 49.5 per cent vote share.

08
The third presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan has now formally endorsed Erdogan for the run-off elections.

The third presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan has now formally endorsed Erdogan for the run-off elections.

09
This is Turkey's first run-off vote under the country's new electoral system.

This is Turkey's first run-off vote under the country's new electoral system.