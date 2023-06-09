Why Was Donald Trump Indicted Again, Can He Run For US Presidency? Explained in GFX

Curated By: News Desk
News18.com
Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 20:46 IST
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
Let's take a look at why former US President Donald Trump has been indicted again.
Trump is facing 7 charges including unauthorized retention of classified files.
An indictment is a document that sets out details of charges against an individual.
This comes as the US Justice Department has been investigating whether Trump improperly retained classified records.
Take a look at the timeline of Trump's indictment case.
In January 2022, the former US president turned over 15 boxes of material which turned out to contain highly sensitive material.
In May, federal prosecutors found a 2021 audio recording of Trump acknowledging he kept a classified Pentagon document after leaving White House.
Reacting to the investigation, Trump said that it was the corrupt Biden Administration" behind this and that he was "innocent."
In another case, Trump also became the first former US president to be charged with a crime.
Amid all this, Trump is also currently a front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.