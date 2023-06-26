Yevgeny Prigozhin: All You Need to Know About the Wagner Chief Who Challenged Putin | In GFX

Curated By: News Desk
News18.com
Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 23:32 IST
New Delhi, India
Here's all you need to know about the man who challenged Putin. (Image: News18)
Like Putin, Prigozhin was born and raised in Leningrad (now St Petersburg) (Image: News18)
Prigozhin is believed to have met Vladimir Putin in the 1990s when he was involved in the gambling business and Putin was chairman of the supervisory board for casinos and gambling. (Image: News18)
For a long time, it was speculated that Prigozhin was strongly linked to Wagner. (Image: News18)
In the past, Wagner fighters had operated in support of the Kremlin's military campaigns in Africa and the Middle East. (Image: News18)
Since September 2022, Prigozhin repeatedly went on social media platforms, making public statements against the military leadership for many things, including betraying Wagner Group and botching the war effort against Ukraine. (Image: News18)
In October 2022, Prigozhin publicly turned on Russia's military leadership after it ordered a retreat from Lyman, a key city in eastern Ukraine. (Image: News18)
Prigozhin claimed they were withholding ammunition and supplies from his fighters to try to destroy Wagner. (Image: News18)
Tensions between Prigozhin and Russia's military leadership escalated when Prigozhin said Wagner would not comply with an order that would require it to sign an official contract with Russia's defence ministry by July. (Image: News18)
Prigozhin and his troops claimed control of military facilities in two Russian cities and began marching towards Moscow. (Image: News18)