After Oppn Meet, NDA's Huddle Begins in Delhi; PM Modi, Other Top Leaders Present | In Pics

The Prime Minister hugged Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party who recently joined the NDA. (Image: News18), Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President J P Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami, Shiv Sena (Shinde) chief Eknath Shinde and other leaders attended the NDA meeting in Delhi. (Image: News18), The Prime Minister was greeted by Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde in Delhi. (Image: News18), The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Image: News18), The Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio with the Prime Minister at the NDA meeting.(Image: News18), AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami welcomes the PM at the NDA meeting.(Image: News18), According to the BJP Chief, 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting. (Photo: News18), Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said that positive politics has always been NDA’s focus and it always worked to strengthen the country without any desire for power. (Photo: News18)