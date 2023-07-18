CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Politics » After Oppn Meet, NDA's Huddle Begins in Delhi; PM Modi, Other Top Leaders Present | In Pics

After Oppn Meet, NDA's Huddle Begins in Delhi; PM Modi, Other Top Leaders Present | In Pics

The leaders of the NDA welcomed the Prime Minister in a grand way, Modi calls the meeting of the NDA leaders as a matter of 'immense joy'

01
modi, nda, chirag paswan

The Prime Minister hugged Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party who recently joined the NDA. (Image: News18)

02
nda meet, modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President J P Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami, Shiv Sena (Shinde) chief Eknath Shinde and other leaders attended the NDA meeting in Delhi. (Image: News18)

03
modi, eknath shinde

The Prime Minister was greeted by Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde in Delhi. (Image: News18)

04
nda meet, modi

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Image: News18)

05
The Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio with the Prime Minister at the NDA meeting.(Image: News18)

06
nda meet, modi

AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami welcomes the PM at the NDA meeting.(Image: News18)

07
According to the BJP Chief, 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting. (Photo: News18)

08
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said that positive politics has always been NDA’s focus and it always worked to strengthen the country without any desire for power. (Photo: News18)

