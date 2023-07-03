From Power Struggles to Alliances: Game of Thrones in Maharashtra Politics Over the Last Four Years | In GFX

Curated By: News Desk
News18.com
Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 20:49 IST
Mumbai, India
Maharashtra politics: Twists and turns in the last four years. (Image: News18)
Elections in Maharashtra were held in 2019. (Image: News18)
On November 12, Sena challenges Guv's decision in SC. President's rule imposed in Maharashtra.(Image: News18)
On November 18, Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as CM of Maharashtra. (Image: News18)
In June 20, 2022, Maharashtra Legislative Council elections were held. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and a few other MLAs go incommunicado. (Image: News18)
On June 23, Uddhav Thackeray moves from his official resident and shifts to Matoshree, the Thackeray family's private home. (Image: News18)
Uddhav Thackeray resigned as CM on June 29. (Image: News18)
On June 30, Shinde sworn in as CM and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM of Maharashtra. (Image: News18)
Election Commission freeze Shiv Sena's bow and arrow election symbol on October 8. (Image: News18)
On February 2023, the SC announced that the Shiv Sena bow and arrow party symbol will be retained by Eknath Shinde. (Image: News18)
In November 2019, Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM as Fadnavis took the oath as CM of Maharashtra. (Image: News18)
Sharad Pawar appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as NCP's working presidents in May 2023. (Image: News18)
In a dramatic turn of events, Ajit Pawar split NCP and took oath as the second deputy CM of Maharashtra on Sunday. (Image: News18)