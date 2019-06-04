Modi Sarkar 2.0: PM Modi & His Ministers Take Charge - In Photos

Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes charge as the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, at her office at Panchsheel Bhawan in New Delhi on June 04, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes charge of the office of Prime Minister of India, at the PMO in South Block, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman touches her file out of reverence as she takes charge of the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Anurag Singh Thakur takes charge as MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs in the presence of Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, at his office in North Block, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar takes charge as Minister of External Affairs, at South Block in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Newly appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Jitendra Singh takes charge as Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Hardeep Singh Puri takes charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Prakash Javadekar takes charge as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Piyush Goyal being received by Angadi Suresh Channabasappa (second R), MoS in the Ministry of Railways as he takes charge as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Newly appointed Cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes charge as Minister of Minority Affairs in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Newly appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar being presented a plant as he takes charge, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Newly appointed Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, takes charge at his office, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
