Pawar-Play in Maharashtra: NCP’s Ajit Joins NDA Govt, Takes Oath as Deputy CM | In Pics

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
News18.com
Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 16:47 IST
Mumbai, India
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Sunday. (News18)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath as a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. (News18)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde took oath as a minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet. (News18)
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan. (News18)
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra greets Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. (News18)
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde greets Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. (News18)
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais congratulates NCP leaders. (News18)
NCP leader Sanjay Baburao Bansode took oath as a minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet. (News18)
NCP leader Aditi Tatkare signs documents after taking oath as Maharashtra Minister, at Raj Bhavan. (News18)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil signs documents after taking oath as a minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. (News18)
NCP leader signs documents after taking oath as a minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. (News18)