PICS: Aishwarya Rai, Rajnath Singh Pay Homage to 26/11 Victims at Gateway of India

India | PTI | November 27, 2019, 8:30 am
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, and others during a function to pay homage to 26/11 victims at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya during a function to pay homage to 26/11 victims at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan performs during a function to pay homage to 26/11 victims at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and others during a function to pay homage to 26/11 victims at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya during a function to pay homage to 26/11 victims at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Amitabh Bachchan performs during a function to pay homage to 26/11 victims at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, and others during a function to pay homage to 26/11 victims at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flanked by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar (R), Executive director of Indian Express Group Anant Goenka (2L) and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (L) during a function in remembrance of the 26/11 terror attack victims, at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
