Cameroonian Girls Defy Prejudice to Pursue Soccer Dreams

Football | Reuters | June 14, 2019, 2:13 pm
1/ 12
The first wave of girls are being trained at the West African country's first female soccer academy, set up to foster talent in a country where many still see the sport as a man's game. Emmanuel Eteme Biolo, a girls' U17 team coach, talks with his team during half-time of the match at the Rail Foot Academy field in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

2/ 12
Girl soccer players from U17, who are amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy (RFA), attend a training session at the RFA field in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

3/ 12
Gaelle Dule Asheri attends a course at a bilingual high school as she prepares for her final baccalaureate exams in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

4/ 12
Gaelle Dule Asheri jokes with her teammates before their training session in the Rails district field in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

5/ 12
Gaelle Dule Asheri plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

6/ 12
Gaelle Dule Asheri plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

7/ 12
Gaelle Dule Asheri celebrates scoring a goal with a teammate during a friendly match in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

8/ 12
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy (RFA), attends a training session of the female U17 team at the RFA field in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

9/ 12
Gaelle Dule Asheri challenges U15 team players during their friendly match in the RFA field in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

10/ 12
Ida Daniela Pouadjeu being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy at the Rail's field in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

11/ 12
Ida Daniela Pouadjeu is seen with her aunt Rosalie Tchamkou and her sister Kevine at their house in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

12/ 12
Gaelle Dule Asheri gets dressed to attend the training session of the female U17 team at the Rail Football Academy field in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Image: Reuters)

