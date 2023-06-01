CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » Europa League Final in Photos: Sevilla Edge Past AS Roma on Penalties to Claim 7th Title

Europa League Final in Photos: Sevilla Edge Past AS Roma on Penalties to Claim 7th Title

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was their hero in the shootout, saving penalties from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez

01
Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla worked their magic yet again to beat AS Roma 4-1 on penalties on Wednesday and lift the trophy for a record-extending seventh time (AP Image)

02
Five months after scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup final, Gonzalo Montiel converted the clinching spot kick for Sevilla in the Europa League final Wednesday to beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma. (AP Image)

03
Gonzalo Montiel sent Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrício the wrong way with his retaken penalty to seal a 4-1 win in the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time in Budapest. (AFP Image)

04
It earned Sevilla a seventh title in Europa League. (AP Image)

05
Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou was their hero in the shootout, saving penalties from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez while the Spaniards were flawless in their own execution, scoring their first four. (AP Image)

06
Roma's Paulo Dybala left the pitch in tears after a heartbreaking defeat in the final (AP Image)

07
Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead from a counter-attack in the 35th minute. (AP Image)

08
Sevilla then took control of the game and found the equaliser thanks to an own-goal by Mancini in the 55th minute. (AP Image)

09
The match was tetchy with referee Anthony Taylor dishing out 14 yellow cards, the most ever in a Europa League game, and playing almost 30 minutes of stoppage time in total. (AP Image)

10
Sevilla maintained their incredible record in the competition after an otherwise difficult season. (AP Image)