IN PICTURES: Novak Djokovic Scales Mount 23 at Roland Garros With Win Over Casper Ruud

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 23:46 IST
Paris, France
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets to claim the French Open 2023 title and become the first man to reach the 23 grand slam mark.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic enters center court for his men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Norway's Casper Ruud during the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Norway's Casper Ruud plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Football players Kylian Mbappe, center left, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, center right, both wearing sunglasses, watch the final match of the French Open tennis tournament between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
French soccer player Olivier Giroud, center in dark grey t-shirt, waits for the start of the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Norway's Casper Ruud during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Djokovic won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, hugs Norway's Casper Ruud after winning their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with fans as he celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Djokovic won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the trophy after winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Djokovic won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)