Home » Photos » Sports » In Pictures, WWE RAW 15 May: Cody Rhodes Accepts Brock Lesnar Challenge, Becky Lynch Targets Trish Stratus

The latest episode of the red brand featured a battle royale to determine the challenger to Intercontinental Champion Gunther at the Night of Champions. The show also witnessed Becky Lynch challenging Trish Stratus, while Cody Rhodes agreed to a fight against Brock Lesnar

01
Kevin Owens and Samy Zayn opened the episode as they addressed the WWE Universe (WWE)

02
Members of the Judgement Day interrupted the Tag Team Champions, and a brawl ensued (WWE)

03
Shinsuke Nakamura picked up the win over The Miz with a Kinshasa finisher (WWE)

04
A battle royale to decide the challenger to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship Title was also on the cards (WWE)

05
Mustafa Ali emerged victorious in the battle royal and earned the right to challenge Gunther at the Night of Champions (WWE)

06
Becky Lynch came out and addressed Trish Stratus after the latter betrayed Lynch. The Irishwoman issued the challenge of a bout to Trish at the Night of Champions (WWE)

07
Dominik Mysterio picked up a win over Xavier Woods, owing to interference from Mysterio's teammate Rhea Ripley (WWE)

08
Veer and Sanga of Indus Sher registered a win over Two Dudes to establish their arrival to the fore (WWE)

09
Cody Rhodes came out to the delight of the fans and accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge for a fight at the Night of Champions (WWE)

10
Raquel Rodriguez got the win over Chelsea Green in dominant fashion (WWE)

11
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Raquel after her fight and left her on the floor (WWE)

12
Damien Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgement Day beat Kevin Owens and Samy Zayn to close out the episode (WWE)