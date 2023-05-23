Home »
Photos » Sports » In Pictures, WWE RAW, 24 May: Brock Lesnar Assaults Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus Signs Contract for Becky Lynch Fight
In Pictures, WWE RAW, 24 May: Brock Lesnar Assaults Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus Signs Contract for Becky Lynch Fight
In the latest installment of the red brand, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, much to the delight of the WWE fans, appeared on the latest episode of the RAW, while Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus signed for their much-talked-about WWE Night of Champions fight