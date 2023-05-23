CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » In Pictures, WWE RAW, 24 May: Brock Lesnar Assaults Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus Signs Contract for Becky Lynch Fight

In Pictures, WWE RAW, 24 May: Brock Lesnar Assaults Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus Signs Contract for Becky Lynch Fight

In the latest installment of the red brand, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, much to the delight of the WWE fans, appeared on the latest episode of the RAW, while Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus signed for their much-talked-about WWE Night of Champions fight

01
The episode started off as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were interrupted by Imperium. Matt Riddle evened the odds as the tag team champions and Riddle survived the assault by taking the brawl to Gunther and his men (WWE)

The episode started off with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were interrupted by Imperium. Matt Riddle evened the odds as the tag team champions and Riddle survived the assault by taking the brawl to Gunther and his men (WWE)

02
Brock Lesnar assaulted Cody Rhodes ahead of their clash at the Night of Champions (WWE)

Brock Lesnar assaulted Cody Rhodes ahead of their clash at the Night of Champions (WWE)

03
Bronson Reed picked up a win over Ricochet with a Tsunami Splash (WWE)

Bronson Reed picked up a win over Ricochet with a Tsunami Splash (WWE)

04
Zoey Stark pinned Candice LeRae after she hit the latter with a Z360 (WWE)

Zoey Stark pinned Candice LeRae after she hit the latter with a Z360 (WWE)

05
Brock Lesnar came out to address the WWE Universe before Cody Rhodes walked in with a sling around his hands following the assault earlier (WWE)

Brock Lesnar came out to address the WWE Universe before Cody Rhodes walked in with a sling around his hands following the assault earlier (WWE)

06
But, Brock showed no mercy as he piled further misery on Rhodes with a Kimura Lock (WWE)

But, Brock showed no mercy as he piled further misery on Rhodes with a Kimura Lock (WWE)

07
Otis and Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy got the better of Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders (WWE)

Otis and Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy got the better of Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders (WWE)

08
Finn Balor hit Shinsuke Nakamura with a Coupe de Grace to earn a win (WWE)

Finn Balor hit Shinsuke Nakamura with a Coupe de Grace to earn a win (WWE)

09
Raquel Rodriguez hit Sonya Deville with the Tejada Bomb to finish her off and pick up the win (WWE)

Raquel Rodriguez hit Sonya Deville with the Tejada Bomb to finish her off and pick up the win (WWE)

10
Trish Stratus signed the contract for her fight against Becky Lynch at the Night of Champions (WWE)

Trish Stratus signed the contract for her fight against Becky Lynch at the Night of Champions (WWE)

11
Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle faced off against Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in the main event of the night (WWE)

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle faced off against Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in the main event of the night (WWE)

12
The Tag Team Champions and Riddle took down the Imperium to head into the Night of Champions clash with momentum on their side (WWE)

The Tag Team Champions and Riddle took down the Imperium to head into the Night of Champions clash with momentum on their side (WWE)