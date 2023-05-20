CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » In Pictures, WWE SmackDown 19 May: Roman Reigns Addresses Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, AJ Styles Appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

In Pictures, WWE SmackDown 19 May: Roman Reigns Addresses Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, AJ Styles Appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

The latest episode of Smackdown opened with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa squaring up against Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Michael Cole came up with a big announcement pertaining to the Women's Tag Team Championship while Asuka was tested by Zelina Vega

01
The show opened with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa squaring up against Tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (WWE)

02
The Uso interfered and attacked Owens and Zayn (WWE)

03
Roman Reigns seems visibly agitated with what the Uso did as they interrupted what the champion had to convey to the tag team champions, and berated his cousins backstage (WWE)

04
Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly got the win over Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes (WWE)

05
Asuka picked up the win over Zelina Vega via submission (WWE)

06
AJ Styles made an appearance on Grayson Waller's show ahead of his bout against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions (WWE)

07
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits registered a win over the pair of LA Knight and Rick Boogs as the former unit finished things off things with a frog splash (WWE)

08
Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre beat Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. After the bout, Michael Cole announced that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship following an injury to Morgan (WWE)

09
Sheamus interrupted Austin Theory's promo and levelled him with a Brogue Kick (WWE)

10
Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar beat Jimmy and Jey Uso thanks to an interference from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (WWE)

