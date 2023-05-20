Home »
In Pictures, WWE SmackDown 19 May: Roman Reigns Addresses Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, AJ Styles Appears on The Grayson Waller Effect
The latest episode of Smackdown opened with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa squaring up against Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Michael Cole came up with a big announcement pertaining to the Women's Tag Team Championship while Asuka was tested by Zelina Vega