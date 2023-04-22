CHANGE LANGUAGE
In Pictures: WWE SmackDown, 21 April: Gunther, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Defend Titles

In Pictures: WWE SmackDown, 21 April: Gunther, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Defend Titles

The latest episode of the blue brand featured a bout between Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa in a no-disqualification stipulation, while the Women's tag team championship and the intercontinental championships were on the line

1/ 5
Finn Balor and Damien Priest of Judgement day opened the show with an emphatic win over Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar (WWE)

Finn Balor and Damien Priest of Judgement Day opened the show with an emphatic win over Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar (WWE)

2/ 5
Braun Strauman and Ricochet secured a win over Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders (WWE)

Braun Strouman and Ricochet secured a win over Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders (WWE)

3/ 5
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Title against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville (WWE)

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Title against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville (WWE)

4/ 5
Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship belt as he dug out a win over Xavier Woods (WWE)

Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship belt as he dug out a win over Xavier Woods (WWE)

5/ 5
Solo Sikoa earned a hard fought victory over Matt Riddle in a No Disqualification match to wrap up the episode (WWE)

Solo Sikoa earned a hard-fought victory over Matt Riddle in a No Disqualification match to wrap up the episode (WWE)