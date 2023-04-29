In Pictures, WWE Smackdown, 28 April: Legends Host Draft as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Defend Title

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 11:54 IST
Los Angeles, USA
The show opened with Triple H announcing the first round of the WWE Draft as Roman Reigns and the Bloodline were drafted to Smackdown, while Cody Rhodes went the way of RAW (WWE)
The Usos and the defending Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were involved in a heated exchange of words ahead of their bout slated for the main event of the night (WWE)
LA Knight got the better of Butch of the Brawling Brutes to pick up a big win (WWE)
WWE legends Rob Van Dam and Michael Hayes announced the second round of the Draft picks (WWE)
Street Profits took the win against the Latin World Order and the pair of Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a Triple Threat Tag Team match (WWE)
JBL and Teddy Long came out to present the third round of the Draft (WWE)
Zelina Vega outmuscled Sonya Deville to gain momentum ahead of her title clash against the Women's champion Rhea Ripley at Backlash (WWE)
The OCs, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Mia Yim, got into an altercation with the Viking Riders as AJ's unit laid out the latter to send a message (WWE)
WWE icons Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg presided over the fourth and final round of the WWE Draft (WWE)
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens took on The Usos in the main event of the night (WWE)
The Tag Team Champions defended their title as they picked up the win over The Uso to close out the episode (WWE)