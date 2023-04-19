Maria Sharapova Birthday: A Look At Bold and Glamorous Avatar of Five-time Tennis Grand Slam Champion

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 09:44 IST
Russia
Maria Sharapova won 5 Grand Slams, triumphing in all four Grand Slam rounds, the last one with Roland Garros back in 2014. However, physical problems held back her career and she was forced to retire, after several rounds, back in February 2020.
Accentuating her petite figure, Maria looks stunning in this bright monokini. (Image: Instagram)
Soaking in the sun at the edge of the vast expanse of blue water, Maria is soaring the temperature in a black Bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Ramp-ready, Maria poses in style in all black sportswear. (Image: Instagram)
Maria looks glamorous wearing this high-street fashion look in the mauve gown and cat-eye glasses. (Image: Instagram)
Maria defines grace and beauty by donning this yesteryear’s look right. (Image: Instagram)
The tennis star looks smoking hot in vibrant shades of pink and violet. (Image: Instagram)
Maria looks Suave and elegant in formal blue blazer and black trousers. (Image: Instagram)
She looks vivacious in a vibrant cocktail dress and that big smile. (Image: Instagram)
Maria sizzles in a sheer flared gown in a quirky parrot hue. (Image: Instagram)
Beauty in beige looks ultra-chic in this attractive wrap dress with extravagant bow. (Image: Instagram)