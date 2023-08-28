Neeraj Chopra Scripts History, Clinches Gold Medal at World Athletics Championships - See Photos

Neeraj Chopra scripted history and became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final. (AP Image), Neeraj Chopra achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. (AFP Image), Neeraj Chopra started with a foul on second attempt but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m. (AP Image), In the 2022 edition of World Championships, Neeraj had to settle for a silver but this year he took the lead on the lead on the second attempt and went on to win the gold medal. (AFP Image), With a gold medal at the World Championships, Neeraj Chopra has won every title his sport has to offer. (AFP Image), Neeraj Chopra has won gold in the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides four individual Diamond League Meeting titles (two each in 2022 and 2023) and Diamond League champion's trophy last year. (AFP Image), Neeraj Chopra also became only the third javelin thrower in history to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles after the iconic Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway. (AFP Image), India's Kishore Jena registered his personal best throw 84.77m and finished fifth in the tally. (AFP Image), While DP Manu also did well on his final attempt with an 84.14m throw to finish sixth. (AFP Image), Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season’s best throw of 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic got the bronze. (AFP Image)