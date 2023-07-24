No Wealth For Commonwealth Games - Have The CWG Run Its Last Race?

Australia’s state of Victoria withdrew as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, placing the future of the quadrennial multi-sport event in doubt and raising questions about the benefits and continued relevance of the Games. Victoria withdrew citing a projected budget blowout. The state’s premier Dan Andrews said the cost of hosting the Games could potentially rise to more than A$7 billion from a budgeted A$2.6 billion. Gold Coast in Australia could step in to host the 2026 edition as India’s Ahmedabad may also bid.