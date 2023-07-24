CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » No Wealth For Commonwealth Games - Have The CWG Run Its Last Race?

With less than three years to for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and no host, the future looks uncertain for CWG.

Australia’s state of Victoria withdrew as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, placing the future of the quadrennial multi-sport event in doubt and raising questions about the benefits and continued relevance of the Games. Victoria withdrew citing a projected budget blowout. The state’s premier Dan Andrews said the cost of hosting the Games could potentially rise to more than A$7 billion from a budgeted A$2.6 billion. Gold Coast in Australia could step in to host the 2026 edition as India’s Ahmedabad may also bid.

01
The future looks uncertain for the Commonwealth Games (News18 Creative)

02
Gold Coast in Australia and India's Gujarat have offered to host (News18 Creative)

03
What's next for the 2026 Commonwealth Games (News18 Creative)

04
Who was set to pay for CWG 2026? (News18 Creative)

05
Money from hospitals and schools will not fund CWG! (News18 Creative)

06
The cost of hosting the Games was cited as the main reason (News18 Creative)

07
Victoria withdrew as host of 2026 CWG (News18 Creative)

08
The  colonial history of the Commonwealth Games has been contentious (News18 Creative)

