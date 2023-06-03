CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » In Pictures, WWE SmackDown Top Moments: Money in The Bank Qualifiers to Roman Reigns' 1000 Days as Champion

Let's take a look at the top images from the latest offering of WWE's SmackDown

01
Brawling Brutes vs Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly, wwe smackdown, wwe results

In the opening bout of the episode, Brawling Brutes took on the team of Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly. (Pic Credit: WWE)

02
austin theory, kit wilson, elton prince

It was Austin Theory, who ultimately scored the win for his team. (Pic Credit: WWE)

03
The OC, Hit Row, aj styles, top dolla, ashante thee adonis

Net up, The OC teamed up with AJ Styles against Hit Row. (Pic Credit: WWE)

04
aj styles, wwe smackdown,

AJ Styles and The OC emerged victorious. (Pic Credit: WWE)

05
Zelina Vega, Lacey Evans, wwe smackdown

Money in the Bank qualifying match between Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans was a thrilling affair. (Pic Credit: WWE)

06
zelina vega, wwe smackedown

Zelina Vega won the bout to qualify. (Pic Credit: WWE)

07
Montez Ford, LA Knight, wwe smackdown

In the second money in the bank qualifier of the night, LA Knight took on Montez Ford. (Pic Credit: WWE)

08
LA Knight, wwe smackdown, wwe

LA Knight won the fight thanks to his athleticism and skills. (Pic Credit: WWE)

09
wwe, roman reigns, roman reigns 1000 days

Roman Reigns celebrated his 1000th day as the current WWE Universal Champion. (Pic Credit: WWE)

10
triple h, roman reigns, wwe smackdown

A new title 'WWE Universal Championship' was introduced in honour of Roman Reigns run. (Pic Credit: WWE)