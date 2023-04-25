Raw Results: Bad Bunny Challenges Damian Priest to a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash

Published By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 10:25 IST
New York
Cody Rhodes challenged Finn Balor to a match (WWE)
Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Damage CTRL (WWE)
Triple H revealed the World Heavyweight Championship (WWE)
The Street Profits defeated Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin (WWE)
The Bloodline defeated LWO (WWE)
Bronson Reed took out Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley (WWE)
Mustafa Ali defeated Chad Gable (WWE)
Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor (WWE)
Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Omos crossed paths (WWE)
Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest by Disqualification (WWE)
Bad Bunny challenged Damian Priest to a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico (WWE)