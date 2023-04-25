CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » Raw Results: Bad Bunny Challenges Damian Priest to a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash

Raw Results: Bad Bunny Challenges Damian Priest to a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny sought payback by attacking Damian Priest with a Kendo stick before challenging The Archer of Infamy to a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash

1/ 11
Cody Rhodes challenged Finn Balor to a match (WWE)

2/ 11
Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Damage CTRL (WWE)

3/ 11
Triple H revealed the World Heavyweight Championship (WWE)

4/ 11
The Street Profits defeated Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin (WWE)

5/ 11
The Bloodline defeated LWO (WWE)

6/ 11
Bronson Reed took out Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley (WWE)

7/ 11
Mustafa Ali defeated Chad Gable (WWE)

8/ 11
Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor (WWE)

9/ 11
Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Omos crossed paths (WWE)

10/ 11
Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest by Disqualification (WWE)

11/ 11
Bad Bunny challenged Damian Priest to a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico (WWE)