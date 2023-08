On the final Raw before WWE Payback, Becky Lynch reigned supreme over Zoey Stark in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match en route to her Steel Cage Match against WWE Hall of Fame Trish Status at WWE Payback. Plus, Raquel Rodriguez brawled with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Shinsuke Nakamura launched another sneak attack on World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins.