Roland Garros 2023: Novak Djokovic Won French Open to Clinch His 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic roared to a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Sunday to stand alone at the summit of men’s tennis with a 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud in the final. The 36-year-old Serbian drew level with Rafa Nadal on 22 by bagging the Australian Open crown in January and he leapfrogged the injured King of Clay in his own backyard to claim his third Roland Garros after triumphs in 2016 and 2021. On a historic day on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic won his 21st consecutive Grand Slam tournament match to become the only man to capture each of the four majors – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open – at least three times.