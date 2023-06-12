CHANGE LANGUAGE
Roland Garros 2023: Novak Djokovic Won French Open to Clinch His 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic captured a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title, reinforcing his case to be crowned the greatest player of all time

Novak Djokovic roared to a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Sunday to stand alone at the summit of men’s tennis with a 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud in the final. The 36-year-old Serbian drew level with Rafa Nadal on 22 by bagging the Australian Open crown in January and he leapfrogged the injured King of Clay in his own backyard to claim his third Roland Garros after triumphs in 2016 and 2021. On a historic day on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic won his 21st consecutive Grand Slam tournament match to become the only man to capture each of the four majors – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open – at least three times.

01
Novak Djokovic won French Open with a 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud (News18 Creative)

02
Novak Djokovic's 23rd Grand Slam took take the lead over Rafael Nadal's 22 and Roger Federer's 20 (News18 Creative)

03
Novak Djokovic also became the first-ever man to win the Australian Open, French Open, US Open and Wimbledon at least thrice (News18 Creative)

04
Novak Djokovic levelled Serena Williams on 23 major titles and sits one behind Margaret Court who has 24 (News18 Creative)

