Home » Photos » Sports » SmackDown Results: Bad Bunny and the LWO Stand Tall Before WWE Backlash

SmackDown Results: Bad Bunny and the LWO Stand Tall Before WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny and the LWO stood in solidarity after dispatching The Judgment Day on SmackDown

The LWO and The Judgment engaged in physicality (WWE)

Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega defeated Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley as the LWO with Bad Bunney fouht off The Judgment Day (WWE)

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Karrion Kross (WWE)

Cody Rhodes vowed to defeat Brock Lesnar to get back on the road to finishing his story (WWE)

The Street Profits defeated Imperium (WWE)

Bianca Belair fought off Damage CTRL with Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez’s help (WWE)

The O.C. defeated The Viking Raiders (WWE)

