SmackDown Results: Edge Celebrates His 25th Anniversary in WWE With a Win Over Sheamus

Edge celebrated his 25th anniversary in WWE in style as he defeated Sheamus in a thrilling matchup in front of Edge’s hometown of Toronto on SamckDown. Edge specifically chose Sheamus for this opportunity as the two Superstars had never faced off before this matchup, and they wasted no time engaging in what Sheamus calls “Fight Night.” Austin Theory became the No. 1 Contender to the United States Championship after The Miz showed up to Friday Night SmackDown and cost LA Knight the match. The Queen and The EST proved to be a formidable duo as Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair teamed up to defeat Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. The new-look Street Profits sent another statement as they took down Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C.