From the Vault: 5 Iconic Moments from WWE's Summerslam

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker
News18.com
Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 13:27 IST
Mumbai, India
Arguably the biggest pro-wrestling event in the summer, the pay-per-view has delivered some iconic moments.
After signing a multi-year deal with the WWE, social media star Logan Paul stole the show with a frog splash off the top rope and landed on the ringside table to get his victory over the Miz. (Image: WWE)
Daniel Bryan or currently known as Bryan Danielson had made his mark by siding with John Cena to take on the Nexus, a team of NXT rookies from the first edition. (Image: WWE)
The feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns has been entertaining fans for a while. But this took things to a whole new level as Brock Lesnar just brought a tractor to lift the entire ring. (Image: WWE)
Arguably his best version to date, Roman Reigns returned after removing himself due to health concerns. His new avatar however marked a new era for the superstar who now holds the Universal Championship. (Image: WWE)
Who would've thought that WWE can host an actual wedding? The on-screen couple of Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth was a couple the audience adored. The pair were in a relationship off-camera as well but finally ended up divorcing each other in 1992