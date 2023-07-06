CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » From the Vault: 5 Iconic Moments from WWE's Summerslam

The biggest event in the summer for pro-wrestling is around the corner. Take a look at the event's iconic moments through the years

Arguably the biggest pro-wrestling event in the summer, the pay-per-view has delivered some iconic moments.

01
Logan Paul, WWE, the Miz, Summerslam

After signing a multi-year deal with the WWE, social media star Logan Paul stole the show with a frog splash off the top rope and landed on the ringside table to get his victory over the Miz. (Image: WWE)

02
Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson, WWE, Summerslam

Daniel Bryan or currently known as Bryan Danielson had made his mark by siding with John Cena to take on the Nexus, a team of NXT rookies from the first edition. (Image: WWE)

03
The feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns has been entertaining fans for a while. But this took things to a whole new level as Brock Lesnar just brought a tractor to lift the entire ring. (Image: WWE)

04
Roman Reigns, The Fiend, Summerslam

Arguably his best version to date, Roman Reigns returned after removing himself due to health concerns. His new avatar however marked a new era for the superstar who now holds the Universal Championship. (Image: WWE)

05
Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth, Summerslam

Who would've thought that WWE can host an actual wedding? The on-screen couple of Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth was a couple the audience adored. The pair were in a relationship off-camera as well but finally ended up divorcing each other in 1992